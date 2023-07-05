Home » Ichiko Aoba will give three concerts in Spain
World

Ichiko Aoba will give three concerts in Spain

by admin
Ichiko Aoba will give three concerts in Spain

Ichiko Aoba has sold out the tickets for his concert in Madrid on November 11and added a second date one day earlier, the November 10. Both concerts will be in cafe berlin. In addition, Aoba will open his tour on day 9 november in the Sala Razzmatazz 3 de Barcelona, ​​performance for which there are very few tickets left. Tickets can be obtained at Ticketmaster.

Vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Ichiko Aoba has become a global phenomenon after the success of his most recent album, “Windswept Adan” (twenty). Her music is an amalgamation of styles including folk, indie, classical, jazz and pop, emanating dreamlike songs that appeal to a diverse audience. She has done collaborations with musicians like Cornelius, Mac DeMarco o Haruomi Hosonowhich has allowed him to establish his influence, and he has sold-out concerts in the United States, Europe and Australia months in advance.

In 2024 she is going to release her first album with international treatment, since until now she has only released on her own label, hermine. This year she has shared the stage with Japanese Breakfast, Black Country, New Road y Weyes Blood; and his tour, which begins next fall, will go through Regent Theatre Los Angeles, sold out on both nights, the Dance Cafe of Paris, the Sidney Recital Hall o EartH From london. In Spain we can enjoy his music in two concerts in Madrid and one in Barcelona.

See also  Ukraine, America prepares the counter-move to Putin's atomic threat

You may also like

Nada Surf and Porridge Radio join Noites do...

New tax bonus for those who have always...

Catalonia, EU Tribunal withdraws parliamentary immunity from Puigdemont....

confirmed the presence of Xbox and Bethesda

Mexico, the Tren Maya starts amidst controversy: 20...

Red Star under Barak Bahar | Sport

Opposition Candidate María Corina Machado’s Disqualification a ‘Boomerang’...

Will Nikola Jokić play for Serbia at Mundobasket...

The presentation of the fourth book “Sicily, the...

Saturday 8 July in Palermo V provincial congress...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy