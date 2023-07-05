Ichiko Aoba will give three concerts in Spain

Ichiko Aoba has sold out the tickets for his concert in Madrid on November 11and added a second date one day earlier, the November 10. Both concerts will be in cafe berlin. In addition, Aoba will open his tour on day 9 november in the Sala Razzmatazz 3 de Barcelona, ​​performance for which there are very few tickets left. Tickets can be obtained at Ticketmaster.

Vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Ichiko Aoba has become a global phenomenon after the success of his most recent album, “Windswept Adan” (twenty). Her music is an amalgamation of styles including folk, indie, classical, jazz and pop, emanating dreamlike songs that appeal to a diverse audience. She has done collaborations with musicians like Cornelius, Mac DeMarco o Haruomi Hosonowhich has allowed him to establish his influence, and he has sold-out concerts in the United States, Europe and Australia months in advance.

In 2024 she is going to release her first album with international treatment, since until now she has only released on her own label, hermine. This year she has shared the stage with Japanese Breakfast, Black Country, New Road y Weyes Blood; and his tour, which begins next fall, will go through Regent Theatre Los Angeles, sold out on both nights, the Dance Cafe of Paris, the Sidney Recital Hall o EartH From london. In Spain we can enjoy his music in two concerts in Madrid and one in Barcelona.

