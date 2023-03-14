Researchers have found the remains of the earliest known ichthyosaur, which lived roughly two million years after Earth’s worst mass extinction that ended the Permian period, wiping out roughly 90 percent of the planet’s species.

Ichthyosaurs were a group of marine reptiles during the age of the dinosaurs, some of which reached up to 21 meters in length, but their origins are somewhat mysterious.

11 tail vertebrae were found, indicating that the animal was about three meters long.

Many ichthyosaurs looked like dolphins, others resembled large whales. They ate fish and squid. Found fossils show that they gave birth to live young.

Fossilized remains about 250 million years old were found in a remote part of the island of Spitsbergen in the Arctic on the territory of Norway.

Like cetaceans, which are mammals, and various other lineages of reptiles that inhabited Earth’s oceans, ichthyosaurs evolved from ancestors that walked on land and made the transition from land to sea.

The researchers concluded that the found fossil was quite anatomically advanced.

“The real surprise was that after a series of geochemical, computerized microtomographic and microstructural analyzes of the bones, it turned out that these are the vertebrae of a very advanced, fast-growing, probably warm-blooded large body or organism, about three meters long, and that it is entirely an oceanic ichthyosaur,” he said. is Benjamin Kerr, curator of the Department of Vertebrate Paleontology at the Museum of Evolution, Uppsala University, Sweden.

Kerr, the lead author of the research published in the journal “Current Biology”, added that the implications of this discovery are multiple.

In light of this discovery, it may be that the ancestors of ichthyosaurs inhabited the Earth even 20 million years before the mass extinction.

The Triassic period that followed the mass extinction was the beginning of the age of dinosaurs, although the oldest known dinosaurs did not appear until 230 million years ago.

The place where the fossils were found is a classic arctic landscape with snow-capped mountains along the coast of a deep fjord.

The fossils were discovered along a river channel, which cuts through layers of rock that were once silt at the bottom of the sea.

