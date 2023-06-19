ID LOGISTIC With the new HRCOFFEE platform better management and evaluation of personnel – Companies

Hrcoffee, an Apulian company specialized in the development of software for People Management and People Analytics, enters the Spanish market, developing a platform for personnel management and assessment, divided into 4 different but interrelated areas: performance assessment , salary review, bonus assignment and people analytics.

The revolutionary Hrcoffee solution was used for the first time in Spain to respond to the need of ID Logistics, an international logistics and transport company based in Madrid, to introduce within the company the use of a single tool for increase awareness of talent within the organization and create personalized assessment and growth paths.

Hrcoffee has therefore customized the platform by centralizing the main aspects concerning People Management. This solution not only guarantees better management of HR processes but also generates positive effects on the entire company population because, thanks to the sophisticated Artificial Intelligence and People Analytics systems with which the platform is equipped, HR Managers can make decisions that respond to the characteristics and real needs of individual employees.

The archiving system has also improved, in fact the reports returned following the analysis of the data, deriving from the different processes, are saved in a single secure digital space and accessible at different levels depending on the role held in the company and can be filtered and consulted to efficiently perform salary reviews, easily assign bonuses and awards, and make important, well-informed individual or company strategic decisions.

