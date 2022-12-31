New York – So passionate about criminal justice that he became a criminal. Fifty days after the murder of four college students on the campus of University of Idaho, the FBI has arrested the alleged killer. Is called Bryan Christopher Kohbergeris 28 years old, was a Scranton, Pennsylvania. Investigators picked him up at 3 am. One detail emerged about him: he was pursuing a doctorate in criminal justice at Washington State University, in Pullman, a city in Washington State less than fifteen kilometers from Moscow, Idaho, where the massacre took place.

According to CNN, the evidence of Kohberger’s DNA and those found in the rooms where three girls and a boy were killed match. And the suspect allegedly had a white Hyundai Elantra seen on the night of the campus-area killings. It was the morning of November 13 when two roommates had found the bodies of Kaylee Goncalves21 years, Madison Mogen21, Kermodie House20, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin20: they had been stabbed to death while in bed.

Kaylee and Madison, friends since childhood, had been seen together a few hours before stopping in front of one of those vans that sell freshly prepared sandwiches, then they had returned to their room at two in the morning. Kernodle and her boyfriend had been to a party and had arrived shortly before. What happened next was reconstructed by the investigators, who spoke of a “bloody scene like never seen before”. The four were stabbed in their sleep, hit several times in the chest by someone who attacked their bodies. The murders took place between 3 and 4 in the morning. The bodies were discovered in the morning by two roommates, perhaps safe because they had gone to sleep at home.

From that moment a frantic hunt for the killer began, but the first part of the investigation was marked by controversy and accusations: in the absence of a lead, the investigators had launched an appeal to all students. Twenty thousand reports had arrived, but no decisive results, or so it seemed.

Faced with the impotence of the detectives, the parents of the victims had launched accusations. On social media, hundreds of improvised investigators had provided their reconstruction of the facts and the identikit of unlikely murderers. Anxiety had grown among the students on campus as the days passed, also because there was the hypothesis that the perpetrator of the massacre could be one of them and was able to strike again. He might not just be a brutal killer, but a possible ‘serial killer’.

The president of the University had given everyone the opportunity to go home and follow the lessons remotely, at least until the end of the semester, scheduled for today. Kohberger was indicted for all four murders. The police did not find the knifewith a long blade, but is convinced that the killer is in hand.

In the press conference, the investigators did not want to indicate the motive. When asked if the community can feel safe again, the Moscow police chief, James Fry, he replied: “I really think so.” “It’s a great relief for us,” said university president Scott Green. The parents of one of the victims, Ethan Chapin, thanked the police and the FBI: “Finally this chapter has closed. If we all lived and loved as Ethan did, the world would be a better place”.

This arrest, if the charges are confirmed, ends a nightmare just before the end of the year, but it will not restore serenity to the families of the victims. The four boys were students who dreamed of graduating in the field of tourism, who in marketing. A few hours before being killed they had appeared together on Instagram, in a photo in which all four were smiling. “A lucky girl surrounded by these people every day,” wrote one of them, Goncalves, carrying her best friend on her shoulders. Ethan and her girlfriend were behind her, holding each other.