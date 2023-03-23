Now the law It’s just waiting to be countersigned by the Republican governor Brad Little, who did not comment. But after the Cameraalso the Senate dell’Idahoapproved the return of the firing squad for those sentenced to death, which is currently planned in MississippiOklahoma, South Carolina e Utah. The bill thus intends to make up for the shortage of drugs for lethal injection. The measure, already approved by the Idaho House earlier this month, gives authorities the ability to order death by firing squad if lethal injection drugs are not available within five days of issuing a death sentence.

In the US for now only four states allow the use of the firing squad but they use it very rarely. In all, they have killed only three prisoners in this way since 1976. The last state to introduce the firing squad was South Carolina which in 2021 had thought up the provision, also in this case, to overcome the stalemate linked to the difficulty in finding the mix of poisons necessary for lethal injections, with many pharmaceutical companies and many Villages who banned theirs export in the US for humanitarian reasons. In fact, the South Carolina had already exhausted the “stocks” of the medicines in 2013, according to reports from the Death Penalty Information Center (Dpic) and the last time the paprika came into action in the state dates back to 2011. Since that time i condemnedhaving so far been able to choose between the injection and the ready electricthey opted for the primaeffectively preventing theirs execution.