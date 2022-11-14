Home World Idaho, mystery about the death of 4 students in an apartment near a university campus
Idaho, mystery about the death of 4 students in an apartment near a university campus

Idaho, mystery about the death of 4 students in an apartment near a university campus

NEW YORK – Police are investigating the deaths of four college studentsUniversity of Idaho found in a house near the campus in Moscow, Idaho. According to a municipal press release, police officers were alerted by neighbors of the boys and found the bodies of four people. No other details have been given, nor have the causes of deaths been clarified, but the authorities have limited themselves to saying that they are murders.

