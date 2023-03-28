In the US state of Idaho, those sentenced to death can also be executed by firing squad. Idaho may use this option if lethal injection is not available by 5 days. Republican governor Brad Little signed the law authorizing the use of firing squad and sent a letter to the Speaker of the Chamber, in which he explains that he has always supported capital punishment and that “The families of the victims deserve justice for their loved ones and the death penalty is a way to bring them peace”. Idaho thus joins Utah, South Carolina, Mississippi and Oklahoma in providing for the possibility of shooting convicts. The state Senate approved the bill to introduce the firing squad last year 21 march. With the signature of the governor it becomes law in all respects.

In the past, Idaho has been unable to procure lethal injection drugs due to drug companies’ decisions to withhold supplies for the purpose of executing prisoners. Last year the sentenced to capital punishment Gerald Pizzuto, convicted of the murder of two people in 1985, had his execution postponed because the “Department of Correction” (IDOC) did not have the material necessary to proceed. The last execution carried out in Idhao dates back to 2011. There are 27 US states in which the death penalty is still in force. In 2022, 18 convicts were killed, 5 in the state of Texas alone. Since the beginning of 2023, 9 prisoners have already been executed, all by lethal injection. Last electric chair execution was in 2020. Last time a firing squad dates back to June 18, 2010.