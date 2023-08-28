Idalia: Tropical Storm Threatens Cuba and Florida with Storm Surge and Tornado Activity

Tropical Storm Idalia Threatens Cuba and Florida with High Winds and Storm Surge

Tropical Storm Idalia is currently positioned about 150 km south of the western tip of Cuba, and is steadily moving in a northerly direction at a speed of approximately 28 km/h. Experts predict that the storm will pass near or over western Cuba within the next few hours before making landfall in the southeastern United States.

The winds of Idalia are expected to strengthen, potentially reaching tropical storm classification and bringing gusts of up to 112 km from the center of the storm. Furthermore, hurricane force winds are forecasted to impact parts of far western Cuba once the storm develops into a hurricane.

In addition to strong winds, heavy rainfall is also anticipated in various areas of western Cuba. Precipitation is estimated to reach between 100 and 177 mm, with isolated totals possibly exceeding 255 mm. Such intense rainfall carries the risk of flash flooding, urban flooding, and landslides throughout the region.

Already, tidal waves generated by Idalia are affecting parts of the southern coast of Cuba, presenting dangerous conditions for those near the shoreline due to waves and rip currents.

To ensure safety, a hurricane warning has been issued for Pinar del Río, Cuba, while a tropical storm warning is in effect for Isla de la Juventud, Cuba.

The threat of Tropical Storm Idalia is not confined to Cuba alone, as Florida is also expected to be impacted. Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, raises concerns about storm surge in the low-lying coastal areas of the state.

Guthrie explains that the storm surge could raise water levels between 60 and 90 centimeters, posing a significant danger. Furthermore, some areas may experience storm surge heights exceeding seven feet (over two meters). Alongside the storm surge, the potential for tornadic activity is also anticipated in different parts of Florida.

Given this potential threat, Guthrie emphasizes the importance of staying informed through local emergency management agencies and the National Weather Service for the latest updates and warnings.

As Tropical Storm Idalia continues to progress, residents of both Cuba and Florida are urged to take necessary precautions and closely monitor the storm’s developments for any changes in its projected path and intensity.

