World

identikit of the alleged attacker, is a young Italian

A new case of violence sexual may have occurred on the shoreline of Rimini, in the night between Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 June. According to initial information, a girl of Spanish nationalityStill underagehe allegedly reported having suffered one rape at the beach. At present, the competent authorities are looking for the alleged attacker, who could be a boy of Italian nationality. The assistance protocol for victims of violence has been activated for the girl.




The site of the alleged rape

The facts allegedly occurred at night in the port area of ​​Rimini, a very busy place especially in the evening and on weekends, due to the presence of clubs, hotels and the ferris wheel.

Immediately after the terrible event, the young woman was rescued and rushed to the hospitalwhere the assistance protocol for victims of violence was activated.

The investigation into the attacker

At the moment, the competent authorities are carrying out in-depth investigations in order to shed full light on what happened. Police are concentrating their efforts on hearing the testimony of those who witnessed or heard anything suspicious during the incident.

The investigators, as part of the first investigations, managed to outline a identikit of the alleged attacker. It would be a young Italianwhile the victim, as previously reported, is a minor tourist of Spanish origin.

The brawl and the firefighter in a coma

And in the night between Saturday and Sunday another serious episode occurred in one of the most crowded areas of the Rimini nightlife. A 34-year-old firefighter got the worst of a room after a fight and a violent fight between two people.

The man has fallen and has hit his head violently, with his conditions immediately appearing very serious. Rescued and transported to the hospital, the 34-year-old entered in coma and it was confirmed for him the brain dead.

