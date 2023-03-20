“Peck of the woodpecker” 6th episode (rumble.com)

Geopolitics column by the journalist Fulvio Grimaldi

“Pecking of the woodpecker”

The VI episode of my column hosted by “La Genesis” could not fail to make me return, given the recurrence of time, to a stellar moment in my story as a war correspondent. A story once again plunged into the tragic and hopeless darkness of a long starless night.

Going back to that night taxi ride, March 18, 2003, from Amman to Baghdad, 800 km, to get to the Iraqi capital before all hell broke loose announced by the usual stars and stripes orcs, accompanied by hired or blackmailed assassins, it is news has arrived of that hoax court in The Hague ordering the arrest of Vladimir Putin. Not surprising. Putin is, among the frontline rulers, one of half a dozen who deserve the title of worthy and respectful leaders and servants of the people.

How could he, the symbol of human resistance, not end up blacklisted by a theory of Western rulers with the highest crime rate in history. Those who have appointed to their brigade head who escaped the criminal asylum, the abomination of abominations. A clan that, since its appearance to devastate the Earth, over three centuries ago, has waged one aggressive war a year and, since 1945 alone, having dropped the atomic bomb on the world, has killed about fifty million human beings humans, with the annexed destruction of goods and territories.

In this episode the woodpecker recalls that a test tube of perfume, alleged Iraqi toxic gas, agitated by the criminal Colin Powell at the UN was enough to make humanity, drugged by lies, accept the destruction of one of the oldest, most civilized countries and peoples , prosperous, advanced, of the world.

In parallel, woodpecker pecking to what the same, but later, gang of criminals hopes for and is actually preparing for another beacon of civilization, culture, dignity, independence, Iran. At whose gates the man who made South African apartheid and the extermination of Native Americans the moral and political figure of his regime barks and growls.

The eruption of China in the Middle East stands as a counterpoint of peace and coexistence to the cry of death that the West has been echoing over the region for a couple of centuries. And here things are really changing in the world and a necrophilic and exterminating demon, who already saw himself as a global master, is suffering a defeat of incalculable scope.

Not convinced by China? I understand. But here there is nothing but to give her thanks. The spearhead of the monsters is appearing.