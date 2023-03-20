Today started Games Developers Conferencethe famous conference for video game developers during which the world‘s major studios will take stock of new technologies for the creation of video games, and will also take the opportunity to present some of their works.

For the occasion Microsoft, through the program [email protected] dedicated to independent developers, published on the Store a series of demos of Xbox titles to watchwhich will be playable from today e until March 27. If you love original, varied and unconventional experiences, we suggest you try them all!

Use: some of the demos listed may not be available immediately, but only in the next few hours. Here they are listed below:

ArcRunner (TrickJump Games)

Reset a runaway AI as you traverse The Arc space station in this beautiful Cyberpunk-style action-roguelite set in the distant future! Start each run as a cloned and enhanced human and save the Arc from destruction!

Backbeat (Ichigoichie)

A truly creative strategic puzzle game. Manipulate the four time threads to lead your gang through dangerous situations. Manage team resources to maximize your score. Experience an homage to the ensemble dramas of the 90s. Customize your music with audio effects pedals and playing styles.

BattleCakes (Volcano Bean)

Embark on a delightful adventure, choosing to fight or befriend your enemies to save the day your way! Customize your cupcake hero and meet charming friends along the way. Leave the world better than you found it in this turn-based RPG.

Booom-Slang! (Skermunkel)

Evil conductor Chaos challenges you to become the next star of Booom-Slang! You’ll have to master a myriad of single-player and multiplayer modes to get to the top. Blending stylized, low-poly art with FMV sequences, get ready for the cataclysmic madness of a top-down, twin-stick shooting chimera!

Boxville (Triomatica Games)

Boxville is a puzzle adventure starring speechless jars who live in the city of boxes and draw scribbles on cardboard to tell their stories. Boxville is equally suitable for playing alone, to immerse yourself in the atmosphere and challenging your brain with sophisticated logic puzzles and riddles, or to play with a friend or family member to share unique audio-visual experiences and solve puzzles together.

Evil Wizard (Rubber Duck)

Evil Wizard is a humorous action RPG that puts you in the role of a former final boss. Rise from defeat, rediscover your long-lost powers, and fight to reclaim your castle from an army of so-called heroes. Evil Wizard also won the GDC Best in Play 2023 award.

Fall of Porcupine (BUNTSPECHT.GAM)

A new job can be a source of tension, especially when you’re about to become a doctor! Join Finley in an original narrative adventure as you take your first steps into an exciting new world. Together, experience the last days of summer before the change of seasons overwhelms the sleepy town of Porcupine.

Fractal Space (Haze Games)

Experience the memorable experience of a story-driven first-person puzzle-adventure game. Avoid traps, use your jetpack and taser gun to solve puzzles in zero gravity in a mysterious space station. In the end, what are you really trying to escape from?

Happening Ritual (Wales Interactive)

The turn-based co-op survival FPS spin-off of the award-winning British horror game Maid of Sker. Play alone or with up to four players to survive the supernatural onslaught of the Quiet Ones. Take on hordes of new and familiar enemies, supercharged elites with unique supernatural powers, upgradeable steam-punk weapons, chilling interchangeable masks, and mysterious story objectives.

Soulvars (Ginolabo)

Burn your soul! Soulvars is a turn-based pixel art RPG in which your group of Soul Bearers take on the invading Dominators in dynamic, high-speed battles.

The Isle Tide Hotel (Interflix Media/Wales Interactive)

An absent father must rescue his teenage daughter from an eclectic cult before their last night at the Isle Tide Hotel. Players investigate the strange events that occur to save Eleanor Malone in this interactive mystery game, where every decision affects the story.

The Library of Babel (Tanuki Studio)

Join Ludovik in a 2D stealth platformer and graphic adventure set 20,000 years after the extinction of mankind as he explores the jungles of a futuristic Babylon to uncover the secret behind the sudden closure of the Library of Babel and the mysteries that lie hide behind their mythical creators.