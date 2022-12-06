Listen to the audio version of the article

The global energy crisis, triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, has resulted in an unprecedented impetus for renewable energy, with total global capacity set to nearly double over the next five years, overtaking coal as a main source of electricity generation and helping to keep alive the possibility of limiting global warming to 1.5°C.

The release of renewables

The IEA, International Energy Agency, presented the new report “Renewables 2022”, according to which the world is destined to add as much renewable energy in the next 5 years as it has had in the last twenty. Renewable capacity expansion over the next five years will be much faster than expected just a year ago. In 2022-2027, renewables are seen growing by nearly 2,400 GW in the lead forecast, the IEA notes, equal to China‘s entire installed power capacity today. It’s a’85% acceleration compared to the previous five years, and almost 30% higher than expected in last year’s report – it’s the largest upward revision ever.

First source of electricity in 2025

Renewables are set to become the largest source of global electricity generation by early 2025, overtaking coal. Their share in the energy mix is ​​expected to increase by 10 percentage points over the forecast period, reaching 38% in 2027. Electricity from wind and solar PV will more than double over the next five years, providing nearly 20% of global energy production in 2027. These variable technologies account for 80 percent of the global increase in renewable generation over the forecast period, which will require additional energy sources and system flexibility. Meanwhile, growth in dispatchable renewables, including hydroelectric, bioenergy, geothermal and concentrated solar power, remains limited despite their critical role in integrating wind and solar PV into global electricity systems.

The installed power capacity of solar PV is poised to surpass that of coal by 2027, becoming the largest in the world. Despite current higher investment costs due to high raw material prices, large-scale solar PV is the least expensive option for new electricity generation in a significant majority of countries around the world.

Birol: energy crisis turning point

“Renewables were already expanding rapidly, but the global energy crisis has propelled them into a stunning new phase of even faster growth as countries look to capitalize on their energy security advantages. The world is ready to add as much renewable energy in the next 5 years as it has in the previous 20 years,” said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol. “This is a clear example of how the current energy crisis can represent a historic turning point towards a future cleaner and more secure global energy system. The continued acceleration of renewable energy is critical to help keep the door open to limit global warming to 1.5C.”