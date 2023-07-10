IEMOLI TRASPORTI The new state-of-the-art headquarters in Turate (Como) will be operational from spring 2024 – Companies

The new headquarters of Iemoli Trasporti, a leading company in intermodal transport owned by the Swiss Post, will be built in Turate, in the province of Como. The new facility will be larger, with state-of-the-art equipment both in terms of technology and sustainability, and will be ready by spring 2024.

The new headquarters will be built on a total area of ​​18,000 square metres, of which around 8,000 will be covered. Of these, 1500 square meters will be destined for heavy goods and ferrous products, while 500 will be reserved for ADR products (dangerous and/or controlled temperature goods), with 19 loading docks.

The offices will instead have a total area of ​​1200 square meters. The new Turate headquarters will flank the headquarters of the subsidiary Iemoli SA in Chiasso, Canton Ticino, also equipped with a warehouse for cross docking and logistics, thus completing the offer for services between the two countries.

«We are happy with the growth path undertaken by Iemoli in recent years and we are proud to support them in this new project – underlines Roland Heizmann, Post CH SA goods logistics manager -. This is in fact an important development opportunity, which will allow the company to be even more competitive in the near future and to offer additional services to those made available up to now. The goal is to become more and more a point of reference in transport between Italy and Switzerland».

«The current headquarters in Cadorago is no longer able to support this development – ​​adds Andrea Galluzzi, Managing Director of Iemoli Trasporti srl -. This is why a new, larger and more modern structure was needed, again between Milan and Como. Having available an area four times larger than the present, the new headquarters will also be able to receive more goods to sort and will also have an area dedicated to logistics which is not currently present”.

Great attention will then be paid to the environment. The design will in fact follow the most modern standards for energy saving, from the choice of materials to the methods of construction. These investments are part of the strategy already undertaken by Swiss Post, which aims to achieve climate neutrality for internal deliveries by 2030 and total neutrality for all activities by 2040.

