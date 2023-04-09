OpenAIthe company that develops the chatbot ChatGptcould be sued for defamation. Artificial intelligence has indeed associated with Brian Hoodnew mayor of Hepburn Shire, a town north-west of Melbourne, a prison sentence for corruption, which never happened.

Brian Hood was alerted by his fellow citizens, who used the chatbot to find out more about him. The AI ​​then linked the new mayor to an early 2000s corruption scandal involving a branch of the Reserve Bank of Australia.



Mayor Brian Hood

Brian Hood, as reported by Reuters, actually worked for a Reserve Bank branch, Note Printing Australia, uncovering a ring of bribes to foreign officials for the award of some supply contracts. He has never been charged with any crime. The mayor has mandated his lawyer to send a letter to OpenAI, asking to correct the error and eliminate the so-called ‘hallucination’, i.e. the incorrect answer provided by ChatGpt.

To date, the organization has not responded to a March 21 request from Hood’s attorney. If the lawsuit were to go ahead, it would be the first time that a company has to answer for facts ‘committed’ by its artificial intelligence. “It would potentially be a historic moment, as defamation law would apply to a new area of ​​artificial intelligence,” James Naughton, a partner at Hood’s law firm Gordon Legal, told Reuters.

“He’s an elected official, reputation is critical to his role. So it makes a big difference to him whether people can access that information, freely.”