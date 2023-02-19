Home World “If gas prices remain at 50 euros, you save 600 euros a year”
World

“If gas prices remain at 50 euros, you save 600 euros a year”

by admin
“If gas prices remain at 50 euros, you save 600 euros a year”

“No bills Of luce e gas they will drop with savings of around 600 euros per year, if gas prices remain permanently below 50 euros per megawatt hour. But the cost, which returns to the levels of the end of 2021, will still remain at twice the average levels of previous years”. with an annual saving of 234 euros) and 25% on April 1 for electricity (with a reduction of 363 euros per year).

See also  Shanghai On September 13, 2022, 1 new local confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia, no new local asymptomatic infection, 8 new imported new coronary pneumonia confirmed cases, 8 new overseas imported asymptomatic infections__Shanghai Municipal Health Commission

You may also like

Details of the car that started alone on...

some civilians injured – Corriere TV

Are sushi conveyor belts unhygienic?

Ukraine, Stoltenberg: “Could our aid lead to escalation?...

Macron: Let Russia fail in Ukraine, but not...

partnership between Estracom and FiberConnect for FTTH infrastructure...

A League of Legends Story arriva in estate

La Plazuela from Granada launch the advance “Péiname...

Ukraine latest news. Blinken: “China ready to supply...

The story of Oleksandr, hairdresser by day and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy