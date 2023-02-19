Tgcom

“No bills Of luce e gas they will drop with savings of around 600 euros per year, if gas prices remain permanently below 50 euros per megawatt hour. But the cost, which returns to the levels of the end of 2021, will still remain at twice the average levels of previous years”. with an annual saving of 234 euros) and 25% on April 1 for electricity (with a reduction of 363 euros per year).