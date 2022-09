BERLIN – That the populist and fascist right feeds on anger and social dramas is nothing new: the migration crisis of 2015 literally blew up the radical parties in Europe. And one of the political forces that profited the most was the German Alternative for Germany. Which in the recent gaffe of one of his parliamentarians shows that he is now anxiously awaiting the worsening of the energy crisis to snatch two more votes from the Germans troubled by skyrocketing bills.