If he becomes president of Turkey, Kemal Kilicdaroglu has promised to “send 10 million refugees home”

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the Turkish opposition leader and presidential candidate who will go to the runoff with Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the elections on May 28, he promised to send home “10 million refugees” if he wins.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu is the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), the main opposition party. He is 74 years old, he is a very popular but not very charismatic politician. He has always had a rather moderate and resigned attitude in opposition to Erdogan and has been repeatedly accused of not being decisive enough.

However, after the first round of the presidential elections on May 14, Kilicdaroglu began to take a decidedly more aggressive tone, especially against migrants. And he did it, according to several observers, to try to get the votes of the nationalists. The third place in the first round of the presidential elections is in fact Sinan Ogan, a nationalist politician who has very rigid positions on immigration and reception and who obtained just over 5 percent of the votes: since Kilicdaroglu and Erdogan are very close, it is possible that Ogan will have a decisive role in the ballot.

Yesterday, Wednesday 17 May, Kilicdaroglu accused the current government of having allowed 10 million “irregular” migrants to enter the country. And he also added, without however providing any proof of his predictions, that the number of migrants who could arrive in Turkey, which has 85 million inhabitants, could rise to 30 million. The next day, Kilicdaroglu went further stating that Erdogan “didn’t protect the borders and honour” of the country. Finally, addressing the outgoing president, he said:

“You have brought more than 10 million refugees to this country. I say it now: as soon as I come to power, I will send all refugees home. Point”.

The civil war that began in Syria in 2011 has caused a serious humanitarian crisis. There are more than 15 million displaced people and they have found shelter mainly in Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Germany and Iraq. But Turkey is the state with the highest number of Syrian refugees: in fact, there are at least 3.6 million officially registered refugees. The Syrian conflict has continued over time, transforming the temporary presence of refugees into long-term protection. Now that Turkey is experiencing an economic crisis and inflation has increased, the discontent of the population towards migrant people has also increased. In this context, Turkish nationalists have taken advantage of this to attack the relatively welcoming government policy in recent years.

However, it is not the first time that Kemal Kilicdaroglu makes such claims about migrant people. Already in 2022 he had promised to “send the Syrian brothers back to their homes with drums and clarion within two years at the latest”. On that occasion, President Erdogan reacted by saying that his government would not return people who had sought refuge in the country “into the hands of their killers”.