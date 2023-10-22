«If Hezbollah goes to war, it will be destruction»- Corriere TV

The Prime Minister on the Northern border: “‘The State of Lebanon would also suffer the consequences'”

Benyamin Netanyahu today threatened ”destructive consequences for Hezbollah and for Lebanon” if that pro-Iranian militia decided to unleash a full war against Israel. ”We still don’t know if Hezbollah intends to go into total conflict – said the prime minister, during an inspection on the northern border. – If they did, they would then feel nostalgic for the 2006 war. It would be a fatal mistake for them. We would then strike them with a power that they cannot even imagine, with destructive consequences for them and for the State of Lebanon”.

October 22, 2023 – Updated October 22, 2023, 6:15 pm

