Home » «If Hezbollah goes to war, it will be destruction»- Corriere TV
World

«If Hezbollah goes to war, it will be destruction»- Corriere TV

by admin
«If Hezbollah goes to war, it will be destruction»- Corriere TV

The Prime Minister on the Northern border: “‘The State of Lebanon would also suffer the consequences'”

Benyamin Netanyahu today threatened ”destructive consequences for Hezbollah and for Lebanon” if that pro-Iranian militia decided to unleash a full war against Israel. ”We still don’t know if Hezbollah intends to go into total conflict – said the prime minister, during an inspection on the northern border. – If they did, they would then feel nostalgic for the 2006 war. It would be a fatal mistake for them. We would then strike them with a power that they cannot even imagine, with destructive consequences for them and for the State of Lebanon”.

October 22, 2023 – Updated October 22, 2023, 6:15 pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

See also  Germany Prospect: Flick led his team to hit an 8-game winning streak and set a new record in office? _LIST_SCHROTBECK_Hoffenheim

You may also like

Millions of Venezuelans Participate in Opposition Primary Elections...

Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps and...

Los Retumbes “And for dessert, Komtessa” (2023) –...

Swiss Federal Court Overturns Conviction of Former Director...

Haira “Laupaportz aire ttipi” album review (2023)

China Calls for International Action to Resolve the...

MONDOCANE: TERRORIST TO WHO? 2.0

Pro-Palestinian Protesters March in London Demanding an End...

Gaza aid trickles in amid uninterrupted airstrikes, West...

Unprecedented Outbreak: Investigating the Causes of Toxic Algae...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy