“If Israel attacks us they will regret it.” Nasrallah threatens but (yet) does not react: Hezbollah’s balancing act after the assassination of Al Arouri

First the assassination of Saleh al-Arourileader of Hamas, killed last Tuesday by an Israeli drone strike in the south of Beirut, the capital of Lebanon. Then the attack near the tomb of Qassem Soleimani a Kermanin Iran, in which they died further 100 people. Three days before the sinking by the US Navy of some boats belonging to the rebels Houthi (killing about ten) off the coast of Yemen, and another three days before the Israeli raid in Syria, in which the commander of the Iranian Pasdaran in Syria, Rida al Moussawi, was killed. A long and heavy appetizer, therefore, what the general secretary of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallahhad to digest in the last week before organizing his long-awaited speech yesterday, the third since October 7, on the fourth anniversary of Soleimani’s death, and certainly one of the longest – almost two hours – completed in the last decade by the Lebanese leader.

At least twenty minutes dedicated to paying homage to the “martyrs” mentioned above, and then not saying much about the nature and dimension of the response that Hezbollah will want to give these murders, treated as a single, organic movement of hostility on the part of Israel and gods United States (whom Nasrallah once again defined as “those truly responsible for the massacre in Gaza”, then blaming the inaction of the entire international community) towards the “Axis of resistance”. In this regard, Nasrallah wanted to once again underline not only the horizontality of the latter’s leadership – in contrast with the idea that the different factions follow Tehran’s orders – but also “Soleimani’s greatest success”, i.e. the having set up an effective internal communication system within the Axis, and having contributed to making each of these movements – Hezbollah, Islamic Jihad, Hamas, Ansarullah in Yemen and the popular mobilization militias in Iraq – completely “self-sufficient”, independent , “not in a position to take orders from superiors, as other movements in the region do with certain regimes”, and driven by their own, specific motivations which pertain to the internal level (therefore the Palestinian movements on the basis of what is happening in Palestine, the Lebanese ones on the basis of what is happening in Lebanon, etc.), rather than on an “international front”.

Nasrallah then listed “seventeen results”, achieved by the Axis since October 7. The most concrete – or least vague – appear to have hindered the path of normalization between Israel e Gulf countries, having contributed to “ruining Israel’s image before the international community, as well as that of its invincibility”, having “prevented what Israel expected to be a quick victory, instead being reduced to cowardly assassinating the leaders in Beirut that he was unable to take in Gaza”, and finally having once again posed a “threat to the very existence of the occupying entity”. With respect to this last point, Nasrallah cited some data, such as what he would like “approximately 300 thousand Israelis ended up in therapy in recent years due to the repercussions of the war”, and in particular of the latter, and addressing his listeners he underlined not only the “internal divisions” within the Israelis, which would undermine their unity, but also that which Nasrallah sees the unavailability of many Israeli citizens with dual passports to remain in the country as major and growing, in the absence of a solid perception of a sense of security, which was blatantly violated on October 7th.

To the Lebanese, however, Nasrallah sent the strongest messages and perhaps even more disturbing, stating that they participated in hostilities with Israel in southern Lebanon “to prevent an Israeli surprise attack,” and warning them against relying on the international community for their protection, given its “failure to protect Gazans,” and given that the events of the last month have demonstrated how “only strength, weapons, firmness, courage and will are able to provide protection”. He then concluded by reiterating his intention to plan a targeted response to the murder of Al Arouri (as he had already warned last November), which however excludes a large-scale war, a practicable option (“no limit”) only in the event that “Israel decides to attack us massively”, i.e. essentially a statement further cautionor maybe of balancing actwhich would like to avoid a regional escalation.

On Tuesday evening, after the killing of Saleh al-Arourithe Lebanese government immediately contacted Hezbollah to avoid possible uncontrolled reactions. The interim Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib he had therefore reported to the Bbc that his government was talking to Hezbollah to “convince them not to react alone.” “We are in dialogue with them in this regard,” added Bou Habib, explaining that “in the next few days it will be clear whether Hezbollah will respond or not. We are very worried, the Lebanese do not want to be dragged into a new war, and Hezbollah also does not want to be dragged into a regional war.” Bou Habib summed up the mood of the country quite well, even though his words had come before the attack in Iran, and obviously before Nasrallah’s speech. According to some observers, the murder of Al Arouri will not lead to a escalation decisive but rather, probably, an increase in the depth of Hezbollah’s strikes in Israeli territory, which however, if particularly damaging (for example if they hit large cities), could push Israel into a more decisive reaction.

Parsi mincean Iranian political scientist of Swedish nationality, considers the instability of the current scenario to be the responsibility of the United States who, in addition to having supplied further armaments to Tel Aviv, have shown themselves incapable of imposing a ceasefire in Gaza, an imposition which would instead have prevented the various episodes previously mentioned among Lebanon, Syria e Yemen. However, there are other considerations to be made on the murder of Al Arouri, and the consequences he may have, both on the capabilities of Hamas and on the region. Over the years, Israel has killed Hamas leaders several times, starting with the famous one Sheikh Ahmed Yassinpassing through political personalities and military personalities of the brigades Izzedine al-Qassam. After each of these killings, Hamas grew rather than weakened, probably because its very genesis and existence ultimately depends on the popularity of an ideology, which in turn depends on the conditions in which Palestinians live, especially in Gaza. The same can be said in part for Hezbollah, which has seen Israel kill many of its famous soldiers, such as Imad Mughniyeh e Mustafa Badreddineor even Abbas Al Moussawi, Nasrallah’s predecessor.

According to the opinion provided to Everyday occurrence from a confidential source close to Hezbollah, the killing of Al Arouri “served Netanyahu to sell some form of victory to his public” (given the difficulties in finding the Hamas leaders in Gaza), without posing the problem of a possible escalation, indeed perhaps seeking it, if it is true that the state of war makes a change in the Israeli executive more complicated. Furthermore, it would be a message to the United States, which 24 hours before the assassination of Al Arouri had announced the return to port of the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ford, which had been moved near the Israeli coast the day after 7 October. A way to ask Biden to rethink, in view of a regional escalation that seems increasingly sought after by the Israeli leader?

