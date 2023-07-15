If James Nanelli stays in Partizan, the fans convince him | Sports

Experienced American basketball player James Nanelli was a very important factor in the Partizan team last season.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

Basketball club Partizan did a great job by extending the contract with Kevin Panter, Zeko Ledejo and Aleks Avramović, and Black and White fans are hoping that James Nunnally could do the same. The experienced American basketball player has become a favorite of black and white fans in a short time, so it’s no wonder that a very ordinary tweet he wrote was “buried” with comments.

On Friday evening, a little before midnight, James Nunelli commented on the events in European basketball on a social network, and that was the signal for Partizan fans to attack. They all made it clear to him what they wanted from him in the coming days – signing a new contract and staying at the club with whom he won the ABA league just a few weeks ago.



“I see teams ‘filling up’ this year“, the experienced American wrote, and his post quickly received 1,000 likes. It is possible that this was a reaction to the events in Crvena Zvezda, which on Friday had a busy schedule when it comes to reinforcements for the new season. Red- the white ones presented The mother of Tobi and Joel Bolomboi, and the media from various parts of the continent reported that cooperation with Shabazz Napier and Rokas Gidraitis had been agreed upon. If those two signings happen soon, Crvena Zvezda could be the first team in the Euroleague to complete the playing staff for the next season.

As a reminder, Crvena zvezda has already hired so far Dejan Davidovac, Miloš Teodosić, Marko Simonović and Adam Hanga, while Partizan was somewhat “quieter” at the beginning of the transfer window. In addition to renewed contracts, which are a big deal for the black and whites, Željko Obradović got Ognjen Jaramaz and Mateuš Ponitka, while there are also rumors that Nikola Mirotic is very close to signing and coming to Belgrade! Check out Nanelli’s tweet:

Teams loading up this year I see! — James Nunnally (@allornunn21)July 14, 2023

