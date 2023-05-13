“If we get rid of Erdogan, my husband’s nightmare of life imprisonment without proof will end”: says Ayse Bugra, wife of philanthropist Osman Kavala

ISTANBUL – These are difficult days for Ayse Bugra. Turkey is preparing for a historic vote, she is at odds with her feelings. “I have hope that there will be a big change and fear that it won’t happen. In recent years I have learned not to think about the future anymore”.

Esteemed social scientist, the petite and mild-mannered woman who welcomes us to Taksim’s studio is the wife of Osman Kavalathe intellectual and philanthropist who became a symbol