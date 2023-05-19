If we make this LIGHTHOUSE happen, we will save a lot | Info

Žarko Petrović: If we realize this LIGHTHOUSE, we will save a lot

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović/Kurir TV/Printscreen

The United Nations Development Program, with the support of the governments of Germany, Slovakia and Japan as part of the Climate Promise initiative, is organizing a regional expert symposium “Energy efficiency of buildings in the Balkan region +” on May 30 and 31.

Representatives of governments from the region, financial institutions, international organizations, the private sector and the academic community will participate. The goal is to help the countries of the Western Balkans and neighboring countries, such as Moldova, to accelerate the implementation of measures to increase energy efficiency in buildings, which contribute to reducing energy supply costs, mitigating climate change and protecting the environment and citizens’ health.

In anticipation of the symposium, the guest of Central Daily Kurir TV was Žarko Petrović, head of the sector for vital development of UNDP Serbia.

What are the common energy efficiency challenges in the Balkan+ region to reach near-zero emissions in public and residential buildings?

– To reach almost zero emission is the goal which is the “lighthouse”. We strive to have cheap, almost free energy in our buildings and that our buildings using this energy do not emit greenhouse gases and do not contribute to air pollution. The usual challenges concern the definition and determination of how much energy we want to consume per square meter, and then change the building standards for all investors and get cheap buildings that do not pollute the air. This will have a great economic and financial effect. According to our data, citizens of Serbia on average allocate 100-120 euros per month for utilities, which represents from a sixth to a quarter of the average monthly income. If this “lighthouse” comes true, then we will really have cheap energy and buildings.

How can we accelerate energy efficiency in buildings as the key to rapidly reducing energy demand in the Balkan+ region?

– I hope that we will very soon move to the “Esko” system, private energy companies that undertake investments in some public or private building in exchange for an agreed price that the building pays for a certain period of time. And that’s how a private company is financed, from the energy savings of buildings. This is what currently exists in a large number of European Union countries, especially in former socialist countries. In order to speed it up, we need to work as soon as possible on the regulatory framework, in order to interest both private and public partners, also on the incentive framework, subsidies, including banks and the capital market. Finally, on legal certainty and quick resolution of possible disputes and collection of claims.



Why is it necessary to break the common barriers that we have as a region and accelerate the transformation of energy efficiency?

– Our region is very energy intensive and we spend much more than the European average. Our buildings consume much more energy per square meter than European ones. And the greenest and cheapest is the energy that we don’t use. These barriers exist to reconstruct buildings to consume less heating, electricity and water. To avoid this, there are a number of barriers that need to be overcome. Regulatory, access to financing, settlement of disputes, it is necessary to remove it in order to reach cheap energy that does not pollute the air and does not create a greenhouse effect. I am convinced that at the upcoming symposium we will hear some successes of colleagues from the region and that we will be able to share some potentials and inform the public and the private and public sector about the benefits that can exist in a country when energy is saved in buildings. Every kilowatt that we save in buildings gives electricity companies room for adaptation. Energy and energy products are becoming more and more expensive, and global climate rules require us to reduce gas emissions.

What can we expect from the first professional knowledge symposium that is being held on May 30 and 31?

– I hope that we will raise the topic of energy efficiency in buildings to a higher level. Because all invested money will remain in the countries of our region. This is money that is invested in works, in styropor, in workplaces, facades are repaired, the cost of that energy is reduced. I hope that after the symposium it will be much louder in our country and in the region, and it must not be in the way of all those big projects of renewable energy sources, which are no less important. I hope this topic will be at least as important.