If you bought this kitchen tool, don’t use it: it’s very dangerous!

Even kitchen utensils can be dangerous, the recall of the Ministry of Health concerns a very common object.

Each year, following security checks of the supervisory authorities, come recalled thousands of food products. The recall orders are published in the Ministry website della Salute even when they come directly from the producers.

In fact, even the manufacturing companies themselves are required by law to recall or withdraw products from the market when they notice anomalies that have occurred during production.

Furthermore, recalls and withdrawals can affect more than just food products and their derivatives, but also the tools normally used for cooking. It is no coincidence that the HACCP legislation contains a series of rules that also concern kitchen utensils and the methods of preparing and storing food.

Chopping boards, pots, ladles and any other object used in the preparation of foods must undergo specific controls that guarantee their quality, regardless of the material used for their construction.

The kitchen spatula recalled from the market

The latest provision published on the website of the Ministry of Health, on 3 July 2023, concerns the “Perforated spatula for non-stick PA+ 12921-01” of the trademark “Paderno” and marketed by Sambonet Paderno Industrie SpA. The production lot indicated on the package is “Match 22023885048001”. Each package contains a single piece of 0.04 kg.

The reason given on the recall is “possible specific migration risk of 4,4′-Diaminodiphenylmethane”. The caveat is to do not use the tool and return it at the point of sale where it was purchased which should arrange for the collection and refund.

The risk of contamination of kitchen utensils

The objects that are normally used in the kitchen must comply with precise rules, the risk lies above all in the materials that are used employed for production. Il Diaminodiphenylmethane, for example, it is used as a hardener for various types of epoxies and polyurethane rubbers, mainly used in the manufacture of non-stick utensils, such as the withdrawn non-stick spatula.

When manufacturing defects emerge in objects, they can release substances into the dishes that are toxic to the health of the consumer. This occurs mainly due to the high temperatures, in fact the controls also concern different metals with which ladles or pots are made. The Diaminodiphenylmethane, in particular, can be very dangerous if ingested, so as to result in carcinogenic substances which would appear to be the cause of some tumours. Furthermore, even contact with the skin can be harmful and cause severe allergic skin reactions.

