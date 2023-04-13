When buying artificial dyes for dyeing eggs, be sure to look at the declaration!

Easter is fast approachingand with it painting eggs. Housewives who, instead of natural dyeing of eggs, prefer to use dyes in sachets and gels should pay more attention. Here’s why!

In order to save money, customers prefer to buy cheap bags of paint, not paying too much attention to the declaration. As RTS previously wrote, it happens that unscrupulous sellers eager to make money buy technical paint and repackage it in bags that they later sell as egg paint.

In order for the customer to be sure that he bought a food-grade and not a technical paint used for painting walls, marks from 100 to 180 must be printed on the declaration. Also, earlier, the director of the Institute for General and Physical Chemistry, Stevan Blagojević, warned consumers to choose colors marked E.

“Such colors are classified as food additives and are on the positive list, which is regulated by law. Otherwise, if that color is not on the list from E100 to E180, it is not intended for coloring food“ob explained.

Also, know that food colors are purified and therefore more expensive. Technical and food colors have the same composition, but differ in the content of microcomponents, which also include heavy metals, most often lead, cadmium, mercury and arsenic, writes RTS.

The most dangerous are aniline dyes. The E mark from the positive list indicates that the colors are classified as food additives. The mark E from 100 to 180 means that the manufacturer guarantees even if part of the color gets into the egg. Therefore, you should buy only in places that are controlled by inspectors, and at the same time pay attention to the expiration date.

Definitely the best option for coloring Easter eggs are natural colors from vegetables and other foods, such as turmeric, which leaves an intense mark. In addition to the well-known bulbsyou can also use purple cabbage, beets, spinach, allspice…

