“If you go against me, I’ll come looking for you”, the prosecutor denounces: “This is how Trump intimidates witnesses”

Federal prosecutors who indicted Donald Trump on Jan. 6 fear the former president may use social media to spread elements of the case to target any witnesses.

Trump rejects the accusations: “This is political persecution. This should never have happened in America.”

In a motion filed last night to Judge Tanya Chutkan, who presides over the trial, the prosecutors refer to a post published a few hours earlier on Truth Social in which Trump ominously wrote “if you come against me, I go against you”.

Prosecutors then asked the judge to issue an order explicitly requiring that all elements of the investigation that were turned over to Trump’s defense team be kept confidential.

Assault on Capitol Hill, Trump pleads “not guilty” and is released: next hearing on August 28 03 August 2023

This order would prevent “improper dissemination and use of the investigative material” and is particularly necessary, add the federal prosecutors, “because the defendant has previously published statements on social media regarding witnesses, judges, lawyers and other people connected to the his case”.

Trump: “Every time they incriminate me, I rise in the polls” August 05, 2023

The ‘gag order’, the gag order, requested by the prosecutors would not prevent Trump and his lawyers from giving interviews on the ongoing trial. The US special prosecutor, Jack Smith, late yesterday evening denounced a threatening post by Donald Trump warning that he risks intimidating witnesses or the grand jury.

Donald Trump towards the court in Washington: the departure from the golf club in New Jersey

Former President Trump has been indicted on charges of aiding and defrauding the United States, obstructing the democratic process and violating citizens’ rights in his attempt to subvert the outcome of the 2020 election.

The one served in Washington is the third indictment for the tycoon after the one for the illegal payment against two women who had threatened, in 2016, to reveal his extramarital affairs, and for the illegal transfer of confidential documents from the White House to the resort of the former president, in Florida. Biden has repeatedly stressed the independence of the Justice Department in making his decisions, while super prosecutor Jack Smith, who leads the investigation into January 6, 2021, and Attorney General Merrick Garland have defended the integrity of the department and of the FBI, repeatedly accused by Trump of acting for political ends.