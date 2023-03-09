Home World “If you want your withdrawn license back, you have to sleep with me”, Asp employee investigated in Agrigento
World

“If you want your withdrawn license back, you have to sleep with me”, Asp employee investigated in Agrigento

by admin
“If you want your withdrawn license back, you have to sleep with me”, Asp employee investigated in Agrigento

by blogsicilia.it – ​​5 seconds ago

He asked for intimate benefits in exchange for a faster process for the faster renewal of the withdrawn driving license, otherwise, he would have made sure that the same administrative procedure was slowed down. A…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «“If you want your withdrawn license back, you have to sleep with me”, Asp employee under investigation in Agrigento appeared 5 seconds ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Reference Quick Comment|The target of "joining the group" or China?The United States deserves to be bombarded_human rights

You may also like

China censors lingerie models streaming men in bras...

War Ukraine Russia, news. Russian raids across the...

Putin, weapons and tactics: the strength that Russia...

The island’s egg shortage expands the production of...

Drift now available for free, Season 1 starts

In the following days, the water level of...

Police on attack on journalist’s car | Info

Greek theatre, the Superintendency document ordering the cover

Udinese News | The double former Coda: “I...

Empoli-Udinese / The probable formation of the Tuscans:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy