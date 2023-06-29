Home » If your body sends you these signals, you’re overdoing your training and you’re at great risk
Pay attention to the signals that your body is sending you, perhaps you are exaggerating with training and you don’t realize it: in this way you risk big

Keeping fit is essential to keep your body and mind healthy. An ancient saying went: “A sound mind in a sound body” to clarify that body and mind go hand in hand and keeping one healthy also means being careful to keep the other healthy.

However, if with nutrition we have to pay attention to what and how we eat, the quality and quantity of Physical training to which we dedicate ourselves every week. Even with training we must not exaggerate, otherwise the risk is that of producing undesirable and counterproductive effects. Often we don’t connect that some ‘signals‘ which we feel may be due to overtraining. But what symptoms are we talking about? that’s how your body is telling you to slow down!

Overtraining: Your Body’s Signals That You’re Overdoing It, Pay Attention!

Exaggerating is never a solution and it is said that exceeding with training will result in better physical shape. Often, we believe we are taking faster routes but in reality we end up tiring our body and this could easily translate into an excess of stress and tiredness which then gives results that are completely far from the goal we had in mind to achieve. However, we often don’t even pay due attention to the signals that our body sends us to tell us that perhaps it would be appropriate to change some bad habits, especially if we are overdoing it with training. What signals does our body send us?

Your body sends you signals if you overdo it with training – thewisemagazine.itYou don’t notice any improvement: your physical condition rather than improve, it gets worseYou notice an increase in weight on the scaleI muscle aches they are always around the corner Excessive stress which turns into Bad mood and increase of cortisol what causes swellingYou don’t sleep well: theinsomnia is another of the consequences that could result from excessive trainingWhen you do not exercise you feel guilty towards yourself

Well, these are just some of the clear signals that our body and mind send us to tell us that it is perhaps the case to slow down a bit’. It is usually recommended to train 3 times a week to give our body time to settle down and resume from the training session we have undergone.

What to do then? Well, listening to your body is essential. Only in this way will we be able to feel at peace with ourselves but above all to reap all the benefits that training can bring.

