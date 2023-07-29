“If your home is in NATO, accept NATO in your home”, the Russian propaganda video against the German government: “22 billion in Ukraine”

A squad enters a house in Germany, seizes change and various objects until the apartment is emptied, the officer hangs a portrait of the Ukrainian leader on the wall Volodymyr Zelensky. All under the frightened and helpless gaze of the family that owns the house, which suffers the abuse. The video ends with the officer shouting an unequivocal “heil Zelensky“. It is a video, which has gone viral in the past few hours, an open criticism of the German government for the military support offered to Ukraine: “Is your home in NATO? Accept NATO in your home” reads the superimposed writing which continues: “From the beginning of 2022 more than 22 billion euros of the German budget ended up in Ukraine”.

A video that was initially attributed to the ultra-right party AfDwho has long been committed to supporting the need to suspend sanctions against Russia. However, those in charge of political training have denied the authorship of the video, stating that they had no role in its production. The broadcaster Zdf analyzed the video with a facial recognition software and was able to establish that the actors involved are Russian, also a social post intercepted before being deleted linked the video to Russia Today. Zdf also names the actors, the actress Julia Konyukhova she plays the mother and the baby in the video is her son. The father is the actor of the St. Petersburg theater Valentin Vorobzhov (already appeared in other propaganda videos), the officer in charge of the phantom squad is the actress Julia Mandriko. The ZDF also points out that of the 22 billion spent on Ukraine, 14 were not used for military expenditure but for humanitarian aid (welcoming refugees, language courses, psychological help, scholarships for academics).

