The Sarajevo Open Center (SOC) announced on its official Instagram profile that they are organizing an iftar for all friends and members of the LGBTIQ community.

Immediately after the announcement on social networks, comments appeared from those citizens who consider this event a provocation, while they see nothing controversial in SOC.

“The month of Ramadan is underway, which has a special significance in Islam. Given that many LGBTIQ+ people in BiH practice Islam, we wanted to organize an event for them, but also for all other LGBTIQ+ people, where we will share food and we enjoy each other’s company, regardless of our religious beliefs and traditions. Whether you are members or friends of the LGBTIQ+ community, we invite you to join this joint iftar, and if you wish, bring something you have cooked, and in this way you contribute to the common sofra”, they wrote, reports Kliks.

“Due to limited space, it is important that you register as soon as possible via the link in our profile description. We will close applications once the capacities are filled, and applicants will receive an answer with the location by email. See you at the joint iftar on Monday, April 17 , starting at 7 p.m.”the association said.

SOC also states in its announcement that those coming from outside Sarajevo will pay for travel and accommodation.

