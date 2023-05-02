Iglú, review of his album Between a dream and reality (2023)

“Between a dream and reality” (Acqustic, 23) is the second work of Igloo. The Catalan-British duo has shaped an album with which they seek to establish themselves in the Catalan music scene with a different proposal to what we usually find. Far from pop-rock and the urban, they delve into more modern and fresh productions, getting fully into bedroom pop. Giving rise to festive tones that seek to accompany the lyrics that speak of love as well as self-improvement and one’s own dreams.

The duet from Barcelona immerses us in a journey that takes off at the point where they are right now on the musical level and that reaches what they want to become. Hence, in the first half of the LP we find the songs that are most similar to their previous reference, closer to pop structures, less risky and safer. But, going through the interlude of the record, “Apollo”, It is when they totally break with everything they have established up to now.

If I had to choose a theme to define the experimentation they undergo in the second half of the album, it would be “Everything”. A song in which Spanish, English and Catalan are mixed, which gradually grows in terms of sound and sabotages us by including fragments of totally traditional pop, and mixing them with others in which we find a much more risky production and which Finally, everything ends up exploding like in one of Coldplay’s festival songs. And, in essence, that’s exactly what they want to sound like. See also Eurovision, the participation of Russian groups questioned