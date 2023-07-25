Home » igokea against red star in the first round of aba league | Sport
igokea against red star in the first round of aba league | Sport

igokea against red star in the first round of aba league | Sport

“Igosi” will host last season’s finalist of the regional competition in the first round.

Source: MONDO/Goran Arbutina

Igokee m:tel basketball players will start the new season in the ABA league home game against Crvena zvezda!

Already today’s session of the Assemblyat which the new president of the regional competition was appointed, the schedule was determined, and At the premiere, the people of Aleksandrov will host the finalist of last season’s playoff, in a match that will take place between September 29 and October 2.

Vladimir Jovanović’s team will play the first away match in the new Adriatic season in the second round against Split, in the period from October 6 to 9.

Let’s remember that last season Igokea m:tel failed to win a place in the playoffs, considering that it finished in ninth place with a record of 11-15.

Two other teams (Zadar and SC Derbi, op.a.) had the same performance, but the “igos” found themselves below the line due to the worst performance in their duels.

IGOKEE M:TEL MATCH SCHEDULE IN ABA LEAGUE

Igokea m:tel – Crvena zvezda (September 29 – October 2, 2023)

Split – Igokea m:tel (6.10. – 9.10.2023)

Igokea m:tel – SC Derby (13.10. – 16.10.2023)

Igokea m:tel – Cedevita Olimpija (20.10. – 23.10.2023)

Borac – Igokea m:tel (October 27 – October 30, 2023)

Igokea m:tel – FMP (3.11. – 6.11.2023)

Partizan – Igokea m:tel (10.11. – 13.11.2023)

Igokea m:tel – Future (17.11. – 20.11.2023)

Zadar – Igokea m.tel (24.11. – 27.11.2023)

Igokea m:tel – Sailor (1.12. – 4.12.2023)

Krka – Igokea m:tel (8.12. – 11.12.2023)

Igokea m:tel – Cibona (15.12. – 18.12.2023)

Mega – Igokea m:tel (22.12. – 25.12.2023)

Crvena zvezda – Igokea m:tel (29.12.2023. – 1.1.2024.)

Igokea m:tel – Split (January 5 – January 8, 2024)

SC Derby – Igokea m:tel (12.1. – 15.1.2024)

Cedevita Olimpija – Igokea m:tel (19.1. – 22.1.2024)

Igokea m:tel – Borac (26.1. – 29.1.2024)

FMP – Igokea m:tel (February 2 – February 5, 2024)

Igokea m:tel – Partizan (February 9 – February 12, 2024)

Buducnost – Igokea m:tel (1.3. – 4.3.2024)

Igokea m:tel – Zadar (March 8 – March 11, 2024)

Mornar – Igokea m:tel (15.3. – 18.3.2024)

Igokea m:tel – Krka (22.3. – 25.3.2024)

Cibona – Igokea m:tel (March 29 – April 1, 2024)

Igokea – Mega (5.4. – 8.4.2024)

