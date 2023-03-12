“Igos” won the regional competition after more than three months.

Source: Igokea m:tel/Marija Vuruna

Igokea m:tel finally triumphed in the ABA league – for the first time since December 4th!

After the triumph over MZT in Laktaši (96:90), the team from Aleksandrovac recorded ten defeats and found itself in a situation where it was thinking about the fight for survival.

Tonight, however, he ended the negative streak and with the triumph over the FMP team from Železnik took a big step towards preserving his status in the elite Adriatic competition:

IGOKEA M:TEL – FMP 77:70

At the beginning of the last month of last year, the club from Republika Srpska defeated Skopje MZT by a difference of six points, which is currently led from the bench by former Igokea m:tel strategist Dragan Nikolić, who after the bad results of “igos” became a direct threat in the fight for survival.

After that game in Laktaši, Igokea m:tel had a double-digit number of defeats, in the meantime there was also a change of coach, and instead of Dragan Bajić, the former FMP coach Vladimir Jovanović arrived, who managed to end the unpleasant streak against his former club. and take a big step towards survival in the elite.

A lot of things in that fight will, of course, also depend on the direct competitors. First of all, MZT is hosting Megi tomorrow in the matinee time (12.00), and then next weekend we are expecting a duel that could further complicate or to a large extent solve the fight for survival – a clash between MZT and Igokea m:tel in the capital of North Macedonia !

After a trench battle in the first 15 minutes, Igokea m:tel gained an advantage of 16 points (40:24) in the second half of the second half, while going into the break with a plus 12 (45:33).

The “Panthers” threatened in the first 3-4 minutes of the third quarter, approaching minus 5 (52:47), as well as entering the last four minutes of the last quarter, when the same difference was written on the scoreboard after Nikola Janković’s three-pointer for 69: 64.

However, in the very end, Igokea m:tel did not allow the rival to get even closer, so in the end it registered a triumph, with 19 points from Bryant Crawford, 11 of which from the free throw line, while the team’s second scorer was Nikola Tanasković with 14 .

For the guests, Charles Moore scored 17 points, Aleksa Stepanović registered 13, while Charles Manning stopped at 11 points.

