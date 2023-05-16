Igokea – Brac final playoff first match | Sport

After 20 minutes of the first final match of the playoff of the championship of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Igokea m:tel leads against Borcem from Banja Luka.

Source: MONDO

Igokea m:tel basketball players met Borac from Banja Luka in the final of the B&H championship playoffs and after the first half, gained a decent advantage.

IGOKEA – THE FIGHTER 44:30 (23:17, 21:13)

The “Igos” entered the match better and took an 8:2 lead, but Borac managed to take a 10:11 advantage three minutes before the end, and then Vladimir Jovanović’s team, who was replaced tonight by his assistant Marko Cvetković, put in a higher speed and three-pointers by Haris Delalić and Marko Jošil made a turnaround.

Then, with a series of 11:4, the people of Aleksandrov decided the first quarter in their favor for “plus eight” (21:13).

Zoran Kašćelan’s team retaliated at the beginning of the second quarter with two tied points, however, the attacks were repelled and Igokea m:tel gained a double-digit advantage for the first time (28:17) after two and a half minutes in the second half.

The home team maintained a double-digit difference for almost the entire second period, the red-blue coach tried to shake up his players with a minute of rest, but the Banja Luka team did not serve well, so the home team went to rest with .

They were the best in the Banja Luka camp Jan Rebec with nine points, Dušan Tanasković and Stefan Lakić scored seven eachwhile with “igos” the first names were Nenad Nerandžić with 11, and Bryant Crawford and Stefan Đorđević with eight baskets each.

The final series is played for three wins, Igokea m:tel has the home field advantage, the second and eventual fourth game will be played in the “Borik” hall in Banja Luka, while Aleksandrovčani will be the host in the third match and eventual champion.

More soon…

(mondo.ba)