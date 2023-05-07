igokea won the future | Sports

The people of Aleksandrov triumphed in the first semi-final match.

Source: Igokea m:tel/Marija Vuruna

The basketball players of Igokea m:tel triumphed over Buducnosti in the first semi-final match of the playoffs and now they are only one victory away from the decisive fight for the trophy:

IGOKEA M:TEL – THE FUTURE 94:74

(19:18, 26:11, 28:21, 21:24)

The team led by Josip Pandža held the lead behind the “Igos” only in the first quarter, which ended with a minimal lead for the home team (19:18), which was not led today by first coach Vladimir Jovanović for private reasons.

In that first quarter, Bijeljinci had a plus seven at one point (6:13), but Igokea m:tel quickly found its rhythm, and then in the second and third quarters it showed why it is the absolute favorite not only in this series, but also in the entire championship.

By the time they went to a fifteen-minute break, the people of Aleksandrov had advanced to plus 16 (45:29), and then in the third quarter they increased their advantage by another seven points (73:50), so the last quarter, in which they allowed themselves a slight relaxation (80: 70 with four minutes to go, op.a.), represented routine work.

In terms of scoring, the home team was led by Nikola Marić, who ended up with 21 points, Haris Delalić and Bryant Crawford scored 14 each, while Nenad Nerandžić scored 12 points.

The guests were not helped by the great game of Milivoj Božović, who was the first name of this match with 27 points, while the second scorer of the team was Vojin Ilić with 15.

BASKETBALL LEAGUE BiH – semi-finals of the playoffs, first game

Igokea m:tel – Future 94:74

Široki – Borac Banja Luka in progress

Follow all the sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!