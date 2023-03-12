The head of the Club of Deputies and the vice-president of the PDP, Igor Crnadak, wrote today several proposals that he believes would be useful in the political struggle of the opposition in Republika Srpska.

The first thing that should be done, according to Crnadak, is to stop any mutual attacks and subterfuge.

He also thinks that opposition politicians should not undertake “any activities, such as decisions, statements, announcements, photography and the like, which may lead to suspicion of rapprochement or cooperation with the regimeexcept that which is inevitable, institutional and strictly formal”.

“It is urgent to hold a meeting of delegations of opposition political parties. Although each party acts independently, the one-round election system in BiH requires the cooperation of those who sincerely want changes and the downfall of the SNSD regime”, writes Igor Crnadak in the third proposal.

Furthermore, Crnadak suggests that the opposition should start daily protest gatherings at Trg Krajine in Banja Luka as soon as possible, until the vote on the abolition of excise taxes at the House of Peoples of the BiH Parliamentary Assembly.

“A lower price of fuel by 50 fenning will help every family. When 30,000 people gather for the abolition of excise taxes, the SNSD will have to give in. In the organization and implementation of gatherings, protest walks, media activities and other activities in the fight for the abolition of excise taxes, all the most important must participate opposition people, without exception,” proposed the vice-president of the PDP.

The ultimate demand of the opposition, according to Crnatok, is the request for the scanning of ballots, video surveillance and confirmation of voter identification with a fingerprint, as well as other changes within the electoral process, which will guarantee free and fair elections as early as 2024, and after, as he states, ” snatching the electoral will of citizens in the 2022 General Elections and stolen elections for the President of the Republic of Srpska”.

The proposals come in the midst of a confrontation between Draško Stanivuković and Nebojša Vukanović through the media and social networks, in which the latter accuses the former of practically becoming an associate of the authorities and the ruling coalition led by SNSD.

