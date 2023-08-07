Igor Duljaj: FK Partizan should return the money to Grobari | Sports

The black and white coach congratulated the team and sent a message to the club before the first home game this season

Partizan beat Vojvodina 2:0 on the road in Novi Sad and pleased coach Igor Duljaj, everyone in the club, fans who were in large numbers with the black and white team at “Karađorđe”. After the match, Duljaj reminded that not so long ago the situation surrounding the black and whites was very difficult.

“When we go back to about a month ago, how everything looked, we should be overjoyed, because our biggest victory is that the players made the crowd come back. It was a home atmosphere, I think both teams made a show and the fans could they enjoy it. Ours enjoyed it more, because we won, and I repeat – our biggest victory is that the players managed to make the fans come back. What we did today, we wouldn’t have succeeded without them.” said Duljaj at the press conference.

Asked about Grobar’s announcement that he would boycott Partizan matches in Humska, Duljaj sent a message to the club: “First of all, I will ask those who took the membership cards to return them, to get their money back and to allow the fans a free entrance or a symbolic price. I know that every organization of the match costs a lot, but nothing is priceless if you fill the stadium. That’s my message to the people who are in the club, and of course to the fans, to come”

Duljaj was also asked about the game of the double assistant, the great Bibras Nath (35). “I always said that he will have his role and he has it. Of course, it is very difficult to play on two fronts, God willing, to enter the Conference League, and especially in the lateral positions, where we are limited by Terzić’s injury and the fact that Trifunović has yet to to come as a player and we are limited there because we don’t have real replacements for the second half. Severina is only here for about 20 days, Saldanja is only there for seven or eight days, Kalulu is there for five or six days and at some points their game will drop, which is normal, because they didn’t go through the preparations”

The fans chanted Duljaj’s name before the match… “I can’t do anything by myself, there is a group of people, I have the biggest support from the coaching staff, players, people around me. And I have a lot of support when I go around the city from people who follow football and Partizan. They give me a lot of support. I already said that we have a strong shield with us. Chanting takes me back to when I played football. Just let the team win, I’m irrelevant, just let them chant to the players, there will be others who will be pets.” added the coach of Partizan after the first victory and four points won in the first two rounds.

Before the match against Radnicki from Nis on Sunday, Partizan expects to visit Sabah in Azerbaijan on Thursday, in the first match of the 3rd round of qualification for the Conference League.

