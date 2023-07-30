Home » Igor Duljaj message to Partizan players | Sport
Igor Duljaj commented most energetically on the Partizan match so far and it seems that he was also carried away by the support from the stands, despite the fact that the black and whites did not win.

Partizan failed to win in Bačka Topola, but in the 1st round match against TSC, they staged a football spectacle rarely seen in Serbia. We saw six goals, two missed penalties, a red card, a disallowed goal and reversals, and Stojić’s goal in the 96th minute put the “cherry on top” of a superb football performance that ended 3:3!

Despite not winning, Igor Duljaj’s “new Partizan” left a positive impression, and the coach of the black and whites spoke the most euphorically so far after the game. At certain moments, his voice cracked and he gave a clear speech to his players not to give up.

“Of course we can’t be satisfied if you concede a goal like we conceded. Practically time has run out… And I’m not going to comment on the refereeing, that’s not my manner! The crowd enjoyed the game, this is what they come to the stadiums for. I would like to congratulate to the fans and the fantastic audience and I have to say this more. The reward for what they did is this applause at the end. I believe we will get better and better. Just keep going together and we will reach what we wanted together!”emphasized Igor Duljaj during the interview for TV Arena Sport.

On the other hand, Žarko Lazetić commented with a smile on the match in which TSC won a point, but there are elements that he is not very happy with: “Can I be satisfied? It’s a difficult question. We didn’t lose and that’s why I’m satisfied. We watched a spectacle and I congratulate Partizan on a great game, but also to my players who came back and got a point. It will mean a lot to us in the future. I wish Partizan all the best , except when they play against us”concluded Lazetić.

