Igor Duljaj on KK Partizan, Euroleague and fans | Sport

Before the derby decision, the coach of Partizan also talked about the successes of the black and white basketball players and the large number of fans who support them in the Euroleague.

Source: MN Press/YouTube/FK Partizan Belgrade

Coach of Partizan Igor Duljaj he is preparing the team for a very important derby against TSC, in which the black and whites must not lose if they want to qualify for the Champions League, and of course they want to. In addition to his daily duties with the team, Duljaj also follows the most current sports topics, successes of the Partizan Basketball Club in the Euroleague and his wins against Real in the playoffs. He said that his heart is full when he sees a full hall and believes that it will be like that again at the football stadium in Humska, which is empty even when it is “locked” due to a penalty, which is the case now, and when there is no penalty and when the fans they can come, but they don’t.

“I follow with great pleasure, my children Stefan and Aleksa do not miss games, they find tickets in one way or another. I am extremely happy for the basketball players, we are one family. It is like when you have a son and a daughter in the family, you cannot tell who do you prefer. It means a lot to me that I can see 20 or more thousand fans in one place. And on the street, the topic is Partizan, basketball, also football, and I firmly believe that it will be the same with FK Partizan. Only together we can to get to what we need – to preserve a long-lasting tradition,” said Duljaj before the match against TSC on Monday, 19

To preserve that tradition, black and white must win and they are no longer entitled to anything else. “Every game is a pressure for us. There are five rounds left, after which we can draw a line. We are playing against a team that plays excellent football, against an excellent coach who managed to implement his ideas, to play offensive football, there are excellent players – Đakovac , Jovanović, Ratkov, Vukić, Ilić… They fit in perfectly and deservedly are in second place. They will probably have pressure to stay in that position, and the most important thing is how we will look”.

“TSC has a lot of motivation, the stakes are huge, they play on their home ground, they have excellent results and many things are on their side. We know what it takes to climb – only wins. We didn’t score goals, but I’ve said it many times and I will boring – we fight and there is no surrender, we go to the end”.

Duljaj was also asked about the derby played in front of empty stands, as well as the fact that the Partizan stadium will be locked against Novi Pazar on May 6. “And a lot of players from Zvezda said that it’s a ghostly atmosphere, that it looks ‘dead’, if I can use that term. Matches are played for the sake of the fans. It is extremely difficult for us because we have no support. I would like to see as many of them as possible when conditions permit. Let anyone sing what they want, but we can’t do anything without them.”