Igor Duljaj on leaving Partizan | Sport

The young coach took over the team at a disastrous moment, and there is not much time to prepare for the new season and it will have to be done quickly.

Source: Youtube/Arena Sport TV/printscreen

Partizan ended one of the worst seasons in the club’s history with a victory over Voždovac, and plans for the summer must start tonight. One of the main topics in the offices of the football club will be the arrival of Ognjen Vranješ, who the fans do not want, and it seems that the question of who will lead the black and whites is far more important. The season ended with Igor Duljaj, who is the third coach of Partizan in the season, after Ilija Stolica and Gordan Petrić.

All three had major setbacks, but Duljaj managed to consolidate the team as much as possible in the very finish. As black and white will not have much time and space to think, the logical question is whether he remains on the bench? The former defensive midfielder of Partizan and the national team spoke about it after the victory in the 37th round of the Superliga!

“I can be satisfied with one part, especially in the first half where, in addition to two goals, we had many opportunities for the third and fourth. We played against the youngest team in the league, we have to respect that they want to play football. Just let them continue on that path. In the second, I inserted young players, to see how they look, to compare them with the players of Voždovac. The difference is big, they have playing practice, they play regularly. I congratulate young Stepanović on this opportunity on his debut,” said the coach of Partizan. Listen to his statement:

See also a church on fire - Corriere TV

The coach of Partizan made a statement after Voždovac. Source: YouTube/Arena sport TV

“As for my future, we will see that in the course of next week. There should be some good analysis. Can anyone be satisfied with fourth place? No. Can anyone be satisfied with third place? No. Can anyone to be satisfied with another place? Also no. We need to know what circumstances we were in. There is no alibi. Any responsibility of mine, if it stands, I am ready to accept it. If I’m the problem, that’s the easiest thing to solve“, concluded Duljaj.