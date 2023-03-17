Partizan’s coach compared the transfer policy of the two clubs. Discovered what Partizan has to do and what is a luxury that Shakhtar can afford.

Ahead of the match between Partizan and Radnik from Surdulica on Friday at 16:00, significant attention was attracted by the statement of the black and white coach Igor Duljaj about Shakhtar, which he made as a guest on Partizan’s podcast.

The playing legend of the black and white and the Ukrainian giant also started his coaching career in Shakhtar and before the match against Surduličan, he was asked about the important and forced difference in the approach of the Serbian and Ukrainian clubs to transfers. “Shakhtar can wait (for a player), Partizan cannot“, answered Duljaj shortly.

In the podcast, Duljaj described in detail Shakhtar’s transfer policy, which brought huge income to the club, such as the sale of Mihajlo Mudrik to Chelsea for 70 million euros, Fred to Manchester United for 59 million, Alex Teixeira to Jiangsu Suning for 50 million, Fernandinho to Manchester City for 40 million, Willian Angie for 35 million and so on…

“We don’t have the luxury of waiting, and Shakhtar has such a philosophy. If they bring in a young player, they give him space to adapt, if it takes a year – a year and a half. To adapt to Ukrainian football, because they already have a player in his position who plays. Of course, if he can play immediately, he will play immediately. Shakhtar operate by having a player who is a member of the starting 11, bring in a player in his position and slowly prepare him. When that player is ready to jump into the starting 11, then that first player has already been sold. That’s a luxury they can afford.”

How does Shakhtar always recognize a good South American?

“There are people who are already in Brazil. They are not players who are watched on YouTube, but they are people who are in Brazil for several months, usually there are three of them and they follow the player for three months. All three reports must agree. If one says ‘No’, then the player is not taken. You have plenty of examples where someone tells the president of Shakhtar to pay attention to a name. He writes it down, saves it and then sees where that player will end up. If that player ends up in a good club , then he contacts that man and tells him ‘You have flair, give me a name’. Then a detailed analysis is made of why, why and what he can do after Shakhtar. We also look at where he will end up after Shakhtar,” explained Duljaj.

Duljaj spent six years of his playing career in Shakhtar, and was an assistant in that team from 2016 to 2019.

