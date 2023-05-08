Igor Duljaj on the players and the situation in Serbia | Sport

The coach of Partizan also talked about the complicated situation in the club and how it affects the team.

Source: Youtube/FK Partizan Belgrade

The previous days brought great sadness to the whole of Serbia, and in addition to all that, significant chaos in Humska, the home of Partizan, where the intense fight between the sports club and the Partizan Football Club continues. One side introduced forced administration in the FC and announced that they would deny access to the administration of the football section, to which the other side refused and decided to FK voluntarily withdraws from the sports association…

From day to day, there was information about the conflict, which does not smolder, but has been burning for months, and the coach of the black and white soccer players, Igor Duljaj, was asked on Sunday how all this affects the team.

The day before match against Novi Pazar (Monday, 8 p.m.), the head of the black and white team explained to the journalists what he was telling the team on this topic: “They take it very hard, the players sometimes ask questions, and I just tell them what I always said. I only influence the things I can influence. That’s what I told them. So, the pitch and nothing else.“

During the great turbulence, Partizan has four more games before the end of the season and they will be four “final” in the fight for second place and for qualification for the Champions League. However, while the team needs peace, it is hard to find it these days.