Igor Duljaj’s comment on the defeat of Partizan against Čukarik | Sports

Partizan was defeated twice in a few days by Čukarički, and the black and white coach Igor Duljaj was visibly depressed after another defeat.

Izvor: TV Arena sport/screenshot

Partizan lost for the second time in just a few days of Čukarik and now the team from Humska is further away not only from the second place in the table but also from Europe! Although five teams are going to European competitions from the Super League this season, the black and whites are now tied for fifth place with Vojvodina and are in an unprecedented crisis. They have only one win in the last five matches, and after the match the coach of Partizan Igor Duljaj he had no answer to two questions. What and how next?

“Now, I don’t have an answer to that question of yours. An extremely difficult situation, we have never been in such a difficult situation. The only thing I can say is that Partizan will live on. He lived and will live. It’s a difficult situation for me, so it’s very difficult for me to answer your question“, said Duljalj after the match.

The only goal in the match was the work of captain Čukarički Marko Docićbut she assisted a lot on that goal desperate intervention of the goalkeeper black and white Nemanja Stevanović. After this match, Partizan has 57 points, the same number as Vojvodina in fifth place, while TSC with 62 points and Čukarički with 65 are above.

In the next match, Partizan welcomes Crvena zvezda on Wednesday from 18:30 at the stadium in Humska, but without the presence of the audience due to the penalty that Partizan received precisely because of the duel with Čukarica, but in the regular part of the championship.