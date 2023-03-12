Home World Igor Duljaj’s statement after the victory in Lucani | Sport
World

by admin
Igor Duljaj spoke after Partizan’s victory in Lucani.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Partizan welcomed the victory, after almost a month, it registered a triumph, defeating Mladost in Lučani (3:0). It was also the debut for Igor Duljaj on the black and white bench. He accepted the invitation, sat on the heated bench of the team from Humska and rejoiced at the triumph in the role of coach.

After everything he saw, he made a statement on the field. “I can be satisfied with the game, the result is important of course. To score three goals against Mladost, who are uncomfortable on this pitch, is important. The players fulfilled what I asked of them, they were aggressive on the field, it was clear that they enjoyed football after a long time. I hope this is just the beginning“, said Duljaj.

He did not hide his satisfaction with the way his team played, especially in the second half. “The second half showed that this team can play and that it was all in their heads. Quality has never been disputed. As in life, ups and downs happen, there is still much to play, nothing is over. One victory must not fool us.”

When asked directly what to do next, he had a clear message. “The plan is to work even harder, that’s the only way“, concluded Duljaj.

