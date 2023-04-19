igor milanović on dušan mandić | Sport

The famous Serbian water polo player Igor Milanović commented on the removal of Dušan Mandić from the Novi Belgrade team.

Source: MN PRESS

The best Serbian water polo player, Dušan Mandić, was kicked out of the Novi Belgrade team and currently cannot even train in this club. There was a lot of commotion in Serbian water polo after the decision of coach Živko Gocić, his former teammate from the national team, to remove him due to unsatisfactory form and poor results of Novi Belgrade, after which Mandić himself spoke out and said that “there is God and he sees everything”. .

Now the legendary Serbian water polo player Igor Milanović, who once coached Novi Beograd, and who knows Dušan Mandić and his character very well, has commented on the whole case. In the “Pod kapicom” podcast, he said that he was saying “what is on his soul that hurts him because of blaming Mandić”.

“It’s just unbelievable. I was almost talking to a friend and I used the term crucified Mandic. I’ve known that kid since he was 13 or 14, I brought him to Partizan and took care of him in some way. Mandic can’t be negative, this was also proven by them with the statement that he didn’t do anything unsportsmanlike, no kind of indiscipline exists as the reason why we removed him and forbade him to come to the pool and train in the gym. You have such a contradiction in that sentence, it’s unbelievable. Who he knows what everyone is going to graft and talk about now, when they are able to say it. Putting all the blame on Mandić shows impotence…”Igor Milanović said without a hair on his tongue.

With the message that “it should not interfere and analyze”, and the desire for New Belgrade to return to the right path, Milanović adds that it is clear that the maximum is not being extracted from the team:

“I want them to do better, because Serbian and European water polo need that club. It is clear to everyone that something is not right. But to blame everything on Mandić, I have not seen or heard that yet. I think it is not nice and it is not ok. The best chances are that we will play in the quarterfinals, I didn’t think about who we will play and who we won’t. We will also go to Reko to win the game. To win the title, you need to win three games in the Final Eight. Now what is the difference between New Belgrade, Ferencvaros, Brescia… Those are nuances, whoever is better that night wins. I won’t have an emotional charge”.

Source: MN PRESS

What bothers Milanović the most is that Mandić was forbidden to train with the team and that he was thus treated with great injustice:

“It sounded very unconvincing, like when little Đokica explains something. It is inexplicable in itself. You can imagine how Mandic feels. He asks for an explanation, they don’t know how to give it to him. And you can imagine how Mandić’s teammate feels. And he wondered and told himself that it could be done for him tomorrow. This is not good for the team, team spirit, for creating a relaxed atmosphere. In order to put the ball in the goal, there should be relaxation, creativity, it is not a race of 9,000 meters. You can imagine how others feel. That is a bad path they have chosen. You need to look into each other’s eyes. Even if they start throwing out dirt, what can come out of it”.

The former coach of Novi Belgrade concludes that Mandic “doesn’t know how to be negative” and that he is afraid that all this will affect the Serbian national team, that is, it could create a problem for the new coach Uroš Stevanović, who will have to find a way to get the best player back in shape while he is banned from training.

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!