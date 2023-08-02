Igor Milanović on the death of his wife Nataša | Sport

The famous Serbian water polo player Igor Milanović talked about his first marriage and great love with his wife Natasha, as well as the loss he felt!

One of the best water polo players ever, and certainly the best water polo player of his generation Igor Milanović he survived many dramatic moments in his sports career, but the biggest drama befell him on a personal level.

After the end of her career in which she won gold twice at Olympic Games and twice on World championships happily married to the girl he met just after scoring the famous goal in the eighth extra time of the 1986 World Cup final. In the show “Survivors” on “K1” television, he talked about meeting great love, and then about the tragedy that befell him.

“My late wife Nataša was a photographer’s assistant at a photo shoot, where Andrić, Šoštar and I posed, right after that match with the Italians in 1986. That’s when I noticed her, but we had no contact. Our best friend Nenad Kurajica, who was friends with Natascha, was the godfather of our true acquaintance. He came from America and gathered us all on one ship. Then I realized in the conversation with her, that there could be something moreMilanović said.



The love between Igor and Nataša quickly ignited, they got married in 2003, and then in 2010 an ominous diagnosis of cancer was made.

“Nataša and I really loved each other. We got married in 2003 and had a wonderful marriage. She was a good person, a friend, a wonderful being. She loved my love for art, and she respected sports, because she herself came from a sports family. It all happened quickly. In 2010, we found out about this disease. She died in 2012. I was scared, furious, angry. Everything passed with God’s help. I think that the children and I came out stronger from that situation“, pointed out our celebrated water polo player.

He tried to compensate the children for the loss of their mother, and he devoted some time only to his daughters. As he says, he did everything with the children, so he went to bed with them.

“The younger one went to kindergarten, the older one to school, and I used that time to drink coffee with my friends. Then I pick them up, we go to Banjica, because the older one trained in synchronized swimming, and the younger one and I go to the sauna. Around five we finish everything, we come home, my grandmother Ana is waiting for us, the table is ready, homework and we go to bed together. We slept together for two years”said Igor, who is now married to with his new wife Ivana.

