This month of March brings us back to our stages of the musical madness of Igorrr.

The French musician Gautier Serre is the creator of this combination of electronic music, baroque music and the most extreme music, whose last fruit has been “Spirituality and Distortion”. Together with his band, he will be able to express and play on stage again.

In addition, his tour companions, the Belgians Amenrasons of Neurosis, Isis or Cult of Luna, are also back to present their latest album called “The Thorn”originally published in 2021, although just a year later they released a new version with a new master and almost all the content re-recorded.

To finish making an even more attractive poster, a couple more bands have joined. Germans The way of a freedom and their black metal, who will present their album “Noktvrn” and the French Doomies Hangman’s Chairwhich will do the same with “A Loner”.

The tour of these four bands will happen next Saturday March 18 at the Sala Apolo in Barcelona and the next day the Sunday March 19 at the La Paqui room in Madrid.

