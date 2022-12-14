And the Billy bookstore came fast sailing on the Seine. Revolution made in Sweden: for the first time, Ikea will transport its furniture to Paris avoiding the proverbial traffic jams of the French capital thanks to the transport on its great river. Between cancellations and delays due to the now constant traffic, the turning point was forced, above all because the surge in online commerce and the two long lockdowns have caused a very strong increase in sales with home delivery in the Swedish group’s business. And here is the need to come up with an alternative idea to traffic: the Seine.

An almost obligatory decision given that in France online orders with home delivery have now doubled and now make up 20% of Ikea France’s turnover (3.28 billion euros in 2022).

The new furniture river transport strategy – which officially begins today, December 14 – was presented at Le Parisien by the director of strategy and development Emma Recco, according to whom «this new logistic flow is part of a context and demonstrates the will of Ikea to reduce the environmental impact of deliveries». Every day, the orders are prepared in the warehouse in the Parisian banlieue of Gennevilliers, destined to supply the two new stores in the center of Paris, at the Madeleine and at rue de Rivoli. Almost 500 daily orders will arrive at customers’ homes by sailing on the Seine, disembarking at the port of Bercy, after a river crossing of 3 or 4 hours. The containers are then transferred to electric vehicles which only have to travel the “last kilometre”.

Ikea, however, is not the first group to exploit navigation on the Seine for its deliveries: the Franprix supermarkets have been doing it for about ten years to supply the 300 stores in the capital.