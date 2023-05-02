Home » Iker Casillas took down the model Ana | Sport
Iker Casillas took down the model Ana | Sport

Iker Casillas took down the model Ana | Sport

Iker Casillas didn’t wait long, but after breaking up with Sara Carbonero, he started a romance with a young model from Spain!

Source: Instagram/Ana_ibiza

Iker Kasiljas is in the spotlight again because of the Spanish beauty. It’s not the case this time Sara Carbonero from whom he divorced, already a young model Ana, about whom little is known. Spanish media reports that she is from Salamanca, and that the couple met by liking each other’s posts on Instagram!

Their relationship has been going on for some time, and after they noticed that they liked each other, they started sending each other messages and from there, love was born!

Ana lives on the road between Madrid and Ibiza, and is engaged in modeling. She publicly admitted that last week she spent a romantic weekend in Ibiza with the former goalkeeper of Real Madrid and the Spanish national team. Check out what she looks like:

Their relationship dates back to January, and this is Casillas’ first official relationship after his long marriage to Sara Carbonero, a well-known sports journalist. The two were in a relationship from 2010 to 2021, and they spent the last five years married. They have two sons, Martin who is nine years old and Lukas who is seven years old.

After breaking up with Sara Carbonero, he made a huge mess when he wrote that he was gay, then denied it, only to find out in the end that it was an unsavory joke. This is Sara Carbonero:

