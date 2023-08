Bao (abbreviation of Baozi) is a steamed Chinese bun with a typical round dumpling shape. Cooked in the classic bamboo steamers, it is white, soft and fluffy. Unlike the Mantou with which it shares the dough, it also has a typically pork filling. Definitely the film where he rose to honors […]

The IL BAO Made in Italy item comes from Mondo Japan.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook