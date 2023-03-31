The Traveling Skythe Italian non-profit association founded in 2021 with the aim of bringing boys and girls in situations of educational poverty and/or social hardship closer to the study of STEM subjects, announces the third edition of the “Italia Brilla – Constellation 2023” project.

The association’s minibus, with science communicators and telescopes, will leave Rome on April 3 for its new journey.

The project promoted by the association will last 6 months and will involve numerous Italian regions.

In each stage, the children will have the opportunity to participate in two practical workshops: the first, “Astrokids – Astronauts for a day”, will introduce them to the selection process to become astronauts, as well as what it is like to live on the International Space Station. The second laboratory will explore a scientific aspect related to constellations, comets, rockets and telecommunications. Finally, all the kids involved will have the opportunity to observe the sky thanks to professional telescopes.

The project, sponsored by the Italian Space Agency (ASI) and with the recognition of ESA – European Space Agency, is also characterized by the collaboration with various partners and sponsors to build virtuous experiences that bring together the skills of the disseminators with those of the companies and institutions themselves. Between these BCG, Ciaopeople con Geopop, HSBC, iliad, Leonardo, Rai Way e Save the Children through the Equip Today to Thrive Tomorrow (ET3) projects, developed in collaboration with Accenturee Youth in STEM and Beyond – USB. Toyota, Mobility Partner of the project, will provide a Toyota Proace that will accompany the association throughout the Boot. The three telescopes through which the children will be able to observe the sky were instead donated by Charioteer.

It is the belief of the association, as well as of sponsors and partners, that the STEM subjects are essential elements for an inclusive society, which offers everyone the same opportunities, regardless of their socio-economic condition. In a country where the social lift is declining, equal opportunities also pass through learning scientific and technological skills, which will be increasingly indispensable not only in the world of work but also for a more aware citizenry.

“Mathematics is a “future enabler”. The inclusion of all children, regardless of gender or social origin, in understanding this language is an indispensable condition for supporting equal opportunities, exercising conscious citizenship and maintaining democracy – comment Ersilia Vaudo, Founder and President of Il Cielo Itinerante. “Doing it through the possibility of discovering the sky and bringing children closer to science through play can implement a profound transformation, capable of setting in motion the desire to project themselves forward and imagine new perspectives for themselves”.

“Investing in education, especially in mathematics and science, is more urgent today than ever: inequalities are constantly growing and wanting a more just society is the only way to avoid further radicalization – he adds Alessia Mosca, Founder and Vice President. Access to quality education for all is the most effective way to live better. Furthermore, the only chance we have to find solutions to the great challenges of the world is to allow an ever-widening base of young people to develop their mathematical-scientific skills”.